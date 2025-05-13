Maple Shade man accused distributing child porn, performing sexual acts with dogs

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Maple Shade man is facing charges of animal abuse and child sexual abuse.

Burlington County prosecutors say 26-year-old Hunter Roy distributed more than 9,000 child pornography files.

The investigation began when investigators received information about Roy's online activities.

Roy is accused of communicating in a sexual manner with an underage boy, whom he also allegedly sent child sexual abuse material to.

Investigators say they also found recordings of Roy performing sexual acts with a Rottweiler and another smaller dog. They say he then traded those videos online for others also doing sexual acts with dogs.

Multiple electronic devices were seized during the execution of a search warrant at his residence and will be analyzed by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.

Prosecutors said the case is being prepared to be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

