Maple Shade man accused distributing child porn, performing sexual acts with dogs

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Maple Shade man is facing charges of animal abuse and child sexual abuse.
Burlington County prosecutors say 26-year-old Hunter Roy distributed more than 9,000 child pornography files.
The investigation began when investigators received information about Roy's online activities.
Roy is accused of communicating in a sexual manner with an underage boy, whom he also allegedly sent child sexual abuse material to.
Investigators say they also found recordings of Roy performing sexual acts with a Rottweiler and another smaller dog. They say he then traded those videos online for others also doing sexual acts with dogs.
Multiple electronic devices were seized during the execution of a search warrant at his residence and will be analyzed by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.
Prosecutors said the case is being prepared to be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment.