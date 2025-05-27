Award winning composer visits cast of 'Some Like it Hot' at historic Forrest Theatre

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The smash Broadway hit "Some Like it Hot" is making its Philadelphia debut at our historic Forrest Theatre.

The star-studded touring cast got quite the surprise when the show's composer popped in to see the show.

Marc Shaiman is the Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer of "Some Like it Hot." He came to see the touring production in Philadelphia.

"I love Philadelphia," Shaiman tells Action News. "I've had great experiences here with 'Hairspray' and when I first started working with Bette Midler. I have great memories. Every show I've worked on has somehow come here. I've done club acts here. I love it here in Philadelphia!"

"Some Like it Hot" is a four-time Tony Award winner that's truly a song and dance extravaganza.

"Our intent is to entertain. We just like to entertain an audience and make them happy. This show also makes you move. I imagine everyone leaves the theater dancing or tap dancing," Shaiman said.

Shaiman is famous for his work on hits like 'Hairspray' and 'Smash' on Broadway.

He's also made his musical mark on movie musicals like Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns.'

"Some Like It Hot" is set in Chicago during Prohibition.

It's based on the 1959 comedic film starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

Shaiman admits that taking it from the screen to the stage felt daunting.

"Of course, I always loved the movie," he says. "We first said, 'No' when they came to us, because it was too intimidating to think of being compared to the movie. Once we figured out how to make it our own, it started getting very exciting. That's when we said, 'Yes, let's do it!'"

"Some Like it Hot" is at the Forrest Theatre through June 1.

