Mariana Van Zeller, wins big at News and Documentary Emmy Awards

Mariana Van Zeller, Nat Geo and ABC News were big winners at the News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

NEW YORK, NY -- It was a big night for Mariana Van Zeller at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' 46th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

Her series "Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana Van Zeller" took home four awards, for Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage, Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage, Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage and Outstanding Lighting Direction.

The series, which is going into its fifth season, dives deep into the inner workings of criminal underworlds. Van Zeller told On The Red Carpet that the work is stressful, but being able to establish trust is the key to her success.

"I approach everyone that I speak with, with empathy. I always tell them, I'm here to try to understand why you do what you do, not to judge you. And I think that goes a long way," Van Zeller said.

"It's spending a lot of time making sure that they feel comfortable around you, being genuinely interested, treating them with respect. You know, if you treat somebody with respect, they will treat you with respect back the majority of times," she continued. "I have an incredible job, right? People pay me to do what I love most in the world. But when I'm there, I don't want them to feel like this is a job for me. I want them genuinely to feel like I am very, very interested in their lives and what they have to say, and which I am."

National Geographic took home ten News and Documentary Emmys all together, also winning for "Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story," "Blink," "Endurance," "Photographer" and "Tsunami: Race Against Time."

ABC News won four awards, with two going to ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, including Outstanding Live News Program for the third year in a row.

And the Walt Disney Company won 15 in total. Those wins are listed below.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage - "Body Parts"

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage - "Hash Smugglers"

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage - "Illegal Gambling"

Outstanding Lighting Direction - News - "Illegal Gambling"

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)

Outstanding Writing - Documentary

Outstanding Promotional Announcement - Documentary

Blink (National Geographic)

Outstanding Editing - Documentary

Endurance (National Geographic)

Outstanding Music Composition - Documentary

Photographer (National Geographic)

Outstanding Nature Documentary for episode one: Paul Nicklen & Cristina Mittermeier: Win or Die

Tsunami: Race Against Time (National Geographic)

Outstanding Historical Documentary

ABC NEWS

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC News)

Outstanding Live News Program

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: "No Fear"

ABC News (ABC News)

Outstanding Direction: News: "ABC News Your Voice Your Vote The ABC News Presidential Debate"

20/20 (ABC News)

Outstanding Recorded News Special: "Jimmy Carter: A Full Life"

DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION

Madu (Disney+, Disney Branded Television)

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this ABC station.