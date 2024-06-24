71-year-old makes history competing for Miss Texas USA, hopes to inspire others

A 71-year-old made history this weekend by competing for the title of Miss Texas USA, giving new meaning to the old adage that age is just a number.

A 71-year-old made history this weekend by competing for the title of Miss Texas USA, giving new meaning to the old adage that age is just a number.

A 71-year-old made history this weekend by competing for the title of Miss Texas USA, giving new meaning to the old adage that age is just a number.

A 71-year-old made history this weekend by competing for the title of Miss Texas USA, giving new meaning to the old adage that age is just a number.

A 71-year-old made history this weekend by competing for the title of Miss Texas USA, giving new meaning to the old adage that age is just a number.

Marissa Teijo, Miss Paso del Norte, set the record for the oldest contestant in pageant history when she took the stage as one of 75 contestants vying for the crown, according to ABC News El Paso affiliate KVIA.

Although Aarieanna Ware, Miss Dallas, eventually won the title in shows held from June 21 to 23 in Houston, Texas, Teijo told KVIA that she hopes she can inspire others and encourage people to "just be confident."

Marissa Teijo performs in the Miss Texas pageant. PageantVision.com

"I hope that people will look at us as older women as still being beautiful in our own way," Teijo said. "Beauty is not just on the outside but it's on the inside also."

"Young women have dreams but older people have dreams also," Teijo added.

According to KVIA, Teijo has competed in at least a dozen fitness competitions over the years. The 71-year-old was able to enter the Miss Texas USA pageant competition after the Miss Universe Organization eliminated age limit restrictions in all of their associated pageants, paving the way for any adult woman to compete.

Marissa Teijo performs in the Miss Texas pageant. PageantVision.com

The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA organizations made headlines in May after both 2023 titleholders resigned days apart. Former Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt cited mental health in her resignation announcement while former Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava said she resigned because her "personal values no longer fully align [ ed ] with the direction of the organization." In Voigt's resignation letter, obtained by ABC News, Voigt also alleged the Miss USA Organization cultivated a toxic work environment.

Voigt and Srivastava's mothers - Jackeline Voigt and Barbara Srivastava - also both spoke out on "Good Morning America" following their daughters' resignations and called for their non-disclosure agreements to be lifted, saying their daughters experienced emotional abuse while participating in pageant activities.

The Miss USA Organization however has pushed back on the claims and told ABC News previously, "We are committed to fostering a healthy, communicative and supportive environment for all contestants, state titleholders, national titleholders and staff."