Fiery crash leaves Uber driver dead in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Uber driver is dead, and his passengers are lucky to be alive, after a fiery crash in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood.

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of Marlborough Street.

That's where they found the vehicle, fully engulfed in flames.

Police say it appears the driver suffered a medical emergency before crashing his Hyundai Kona into multiple parked cars.

Thats when his car, and three parked cars caught fire.

His four passengers were able to escape without injury.

"They attempted to extract the driver, but were unable to due to the intensity of the flames, the growing flames that were occurring, so they unfortunately had to abandon their efforts," says Inspector D.F. Pace.

Police say the driver was transporting the four people back to their hotel room from The Roots picnic at the Mann Center.

The passengers were visiting from Canada.

Investigators are working to identify the victim and what led up to the fiery crash.