Philadelphia honoree included in list of 'Out 100'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a big honor for those who work to uplift the LGBTQ+ community. Out Magazine has named its 100 most impactful people in a list called the "Out 100." Amid the nationally-recognized names is a local one who works to make sure people look as good as they feel.

Mars Sharrock is the program director at The Wardrobe, a nonprofit with several locations, including Northern Liberties.

"We are a clothing nonprofit, so we provide free clothing to anyone who needs it," said Sharrock who has been working for The Wardrobe for about five years. One of the things they like about storefront is that everyone is treated the same, whether they're a person donating clothing or a person in need of clothing.

"Everyone comes through the same front door because everyone gets the same service from us," said Sharrock of the Wardrobe, which is also open to the public for shopping, with proceeds benefitting the organization.

The goals is also to make the shopping experience a positive one, which is something Sharrock didn't always have.

"I came out as trans over 10 years ago now to my friends," said Sharrock. "I've been trans for a while now and I know how hard it is to find clothing as a trans person. For me, it was really stressful."

That, though, is not the experience people have at The Wardrobe.

"Any person can shop in any section they want," said Sharrock.

Making people in the LGBTQ+ community feel included was one of Sharrock's goals about five years ago when they started working at The Wardrobe, which was founded to give professional women business suits. The organization now provides clothing for people of all gender identities.

"When I came on board, I was looking around and was like, 'There really aren't a lot of resources for trans people, for nonbinary people, for LGBT people.' So we wanted to create an open and welcoming space for everyone," said Sharrock.

The Wardrobe now serves a wide range of people: from veterans to the unhoused, those recently released from incarceration and even kids going to prom. Having a heart for the community is one reason Sharrock was chosen by Out Magazine as one of their 100 most influential people.

It's an honor that at first, they couldn't believe.

"So I got an email from the editor and chief of Out Magazine," Sharrock said, "and I was like, 'Wow these scammers have gotten really serious and really personal!'"

The honor, however, is real and well-deserved.

"They're just a really fantastic leader, both for myself and the whole organization," said Wardrobe Box Program Coordinator Sam Perry of Sharrock.

Even though they work at a place called The Wardrobe, Sharrock knows it's really about so much more than clothes.

"We need food, clothing, shelter," Sharrock said, "but we also need fun. We need vibrancy. We need our communities."

Out Magazine's issue featuring the Out 100 is on newsstands now. Bios of the honorees can also be found at https://www.out.com/.

Sharrock's story will be part of an Out 100 television special that will air in December.