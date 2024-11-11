Marvel, Lucasfilm and Disney make big announcements at D23 Brazil

Anthony Mackie, David Harbour and director Barry Jenkins were among the big names in attendance

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL -- It was a busy weekend of news as fans were treated to lots of announcements at D23 Brazil - A Disney Experience. We've got some of the highlights for you.

Friday included sneak peeks and announcements from Disney live action, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Director Barry Jenkins introduced the newest trailer for his film "Mufasa: The Lion King." The film will be in theaters December 20.

Rachel Zegler, star of "Disney's Snow White" wowed the crowd and introduced a trailer that was only shown to those in attendance.

Fans also got a glimpse of the new "Lilo & Stitch" film. The live-action reimagining of the animated classic is headed to theaters May 23, 2025.

Saturday was all about Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios.

Star Wars fans got lots of big news. First, Jude Law sent a pre-recorded message, letting everyone know his new series "Skeleton Crew" will launch on Disney+ December 3rd.

Fans also learned that "Andor" has a release date! Season two premieres April 22, 2025 on Disney+.

And "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will arrive in theaters May 22, 2025.

Marvel fans, you were not left out. Anthony Mackie and Danny Ramirez were on hand to introduce the new trailer (seen above) for "Captain America: Brave New World," flying into theaters February 14, 2025.

And David Harbour introduced the new trailer for "Thunderbolts," heading to theaters May 2, 2025.

Sunday, fans were treated to conversations with the casts of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," "Phineas and Ferb," "The Bear," "Alien: Earth" and "Grey's Anatomy."

