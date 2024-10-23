NJ AG ID's man fatally shot during exchange of gunfire with Pemberton Twp. officer

NJ AG ID's man fatally shot during exchange of gunfire with Pemberton Twp. officer

PEMBERTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators have identified the man shot to death by a police officer in Burlington County over the weekend.

The shooting happened on October 19 after a 911 call reported smoke coming from a residence on Woodland Avenue in Pemberton Township.

Officers arrived just after 3:22 p.m. to find the suspect, 57-year-old Marvin Taylor, of Browns Mills, armed with a weapon in the backyard, according to the attorney general's office.

Investigators say Taylor was given verbal commands to drop the weapon. There was an exchange of gunfire at some point after.

Taylor was shot during the incident and flown to Cooper University Hospital where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

The attorney general's office is continuing its investigation.