Masked suspect sought after liquor store burglary in Montgomery County

SCHWENKSVILLE BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a masked burglar broke into a Fine Wine and Good Spirits in Montgomery County.

It happened at the liquor store on Main Street in Schwenksville Borough back on August 1.

According to state police, just before 3:30 p.m., the suspect forced his way into the store with a hammer.

Investigators say the suspect shattered the front door with the hammer and then took a blue bottle of liquor from inside, possibly vodka.

Pennsylvania State Police

He then reportedly fled the scene on foot, heading westbound.

Authorities described the suspect as having brown hair and a full-grown beard with a mustache. He was also seen on video wearing a green mask, yellow and black gloves, a dark blue T-shirt, white socks, and brown work-style boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Skippack Station at 610-410-7640.