'Mass shooting' in Maryland: 1 dead, 9 wounded and vehicle in flames

Police said they believe the incident was targeted.

TOWSON, Md. -- A shooting in Baltimore County, Maryland, Tuesday left one person dead and nine others wounded -- and a vehicle engulfed in flames, police said.

Baltimore County Police Department officials responded to the area of Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson around 7:15 p.m. following multiple reports of a shooting, ABC News reported.

"When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on its side and in flames," Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said during a press conference. "Multiple victims were discovered, and the fire department was alerted to provide assistance."

"This is considered a mass shooting," Baltimore County police wrote in an update on X.

McCullough said one person died at the scene and nine others were taken to local hospitals with injuries. Police believe the incident was targeted.

"This appears to be intentional," McCullough said. "We believe the individuals involved knew each other, and there is no ongoing threat to the public."

The Baltimore Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene, the agency confirmed to ABC News.

The investigation is still in its early stages. Police are trying to piece together what led to the crash and shooting. Evidence of gunfire was found on the faade of a nearby building, and shell casings were recovered from the area.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski called the event a shocking tragedy. "This type of violence is rare in Baltimore County," he said. "We will provide all necessary resources to support our police and fire departments as they work to bring justice to those responsible."

Authorities are urging residents to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.