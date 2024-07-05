Fourth of July mass shooting: 9 shot, including 4 juveniles, in Southwest Philadelphia; 1 killed

Police say nine people, four juveniles and five adults, were shot in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and eight others were injured in a Fourth of July mass shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Police say nine people, four juveniles and five adults, were shot near the intersection of 60th Street and Kingsessing Ave. at 11:40 p.m.

Officers on routine patrol say they found one victim lying on the ground.

Additional victims were discovered by responding officers, and some other victims arrived at area hospitals.

Officials said the crime scene spans over two blocks and that there may have been a barbecue going on at the time.

Police have not given a description of any potential suspects, nor released any information on a possible motive.

Authorities continue to search for the person or persons responsible.

