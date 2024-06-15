Police: 5 juveniles shot after several crowds gather in Fairmount Park

Police were proactively dispersing several crowds when they heard gunshots in the area of Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five juveniles were shot, one is dead after several pop-up gatherings in Fairmount Park.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night in the 2400 block of Greenland Drive near the Woodford Mansion.

Police were in the area of 33rd and Ridge Avenue after receiving several reports of juveniles and young adults gathering in some impromptu, pop-up parties.

Police were proactively dispersing several crowds when they heard gunshots in the area of Fairmount Park. They quickly responded and found that two juveniles were shot.

Both of those juveniles, believed to be male, were taken to Temple University Hospital by police. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A short time later, police received word that two other juveniles showed up at Temple University hospital by private vehicle.

A fifth shooting victim, a juvenile female believed to be about 15 years old, was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics. She unfortunately was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police worked through the night investigating the large crime scene. There have been no arrests or suspects found. The Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit is investigating.