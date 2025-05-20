Massive catfish caught off Schuylkill River Trail extension in Philadelphia
Tuesday, May 20, 2025 12:33PM
A man caught a massive catfish off the new Schuylkill River Trail extension
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The new extension for the Schuylkill River Trail is already reeling in more than just large crowds.
A fisherman caught a massive catfish off the bridge on Sunday morning.
Alex Leon posted about it on Reddit.
He estimated the catfish was at least 40 pounds.
