Mastery High School of Camden closed Wednesday due to on-campus police investigation, officials say

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mastery High School of Camden is closed Wednesday to students and staff. School officials posted an alert to its website but did not note why it was being closed.

A spokesperson later told Action News the closure is "due to an on-campus police investigation," adding that any questions about the investigation can be directed to Camden County Police.

Students who are able to walk home will be dismissed accordingly, and transportation is being arranged for students who require a ride, the spokesperson also said.

The alert said the campus is expected to reopen on Thursday.

The school is located at 800 Erie Street in Camden, New Jersey.

For more information, officials suggest checking ParentSquare.

Action News is working to learn more details. Check back for updates.