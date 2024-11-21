Matt Gaetz withdraws his name to be Donald Trump's attorney general

WASHINGTON -- Former GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz announced Thursday he is withdrawing his name from consideration to be President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general.

"I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday," Gaetz wrote in a post on X. "I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1."

"I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history," Gaetz added. "I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America."

Gaetz informed Trump late Thursday morning that he'd be withdrawing, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Trump issued a statement after Gaetz's announcement saying he appreciated his "recent efforts" to seek Senate approval.

RELATED: Ethics Committee won't release Matt Gaetz report after multiple rounds of votes: Source

"He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect," Trump wrote. "Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!"

Trump announced last Wednesday he was tapping Gaetz to serve as the nation's top law enforcement officer. Gaetz, a conservative firebrand in Congress, resigned shortly after.

The choice shocked many Republicans on Capitol Hill and raised eyebrows within Justice Department.

Gaetz has been under scrutiny amid sexual misconduct allegations, including accusations he had sex with minors, which he's long denied.

ALSO SEE: Hacker stole documents from file server used in civil case connected to Matt Gaetz: Sources

Sources told ABC News in the last few days it became clear to the Trump team that Gaetz was not going to have enough votes for a Senate confirmation with sources close to the president-elect telling ABC News "no path to 50" senators.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.