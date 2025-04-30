Laughs are on the menu in Matteo Lane's 'Al Dente' comedy special 

Matteo Lane takes the stage with stories about his family and life on the road in new comedy special
LOS ANGELES -- Join Matteo Lane for a night of laughs in his new comedy special, "The Al Dente Special," streaming on Hulu.
The special's logline reads: "Matteo Lane's comedy is like catching up with your old friend at brunch. In his latest special, he shares a glimpse into his travels, unique family background and friendships."
Check out the trailer above for a sneak peek.
From Chicago to New York City to sold-out performances at venues like Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, Matteo Lane has made waves as a stand-up comedian, musician and artist.
Named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch," Lane's comedy covers everything from his experiences as a gay man to his sharp observations on everyday life.
You can catch "Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special" streaming on Hulu May 16.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.