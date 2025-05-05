Maurice Hill found guilty for attempted murder of Philadelphia police officers during 2019 shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia jury has reached a verdict in the third day of deliberations in the trial of Maurice Hill.

The 41-year-old was accused of shooting at Philadelphia police officers during an hours-long standoff in August of 2019.

Hill was found guilty of the attempted murder of several police officers, along with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

It happened on the 3700 block of North 15th Street in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

Authorities said Hill fired more than 100 rounds at narcotics officers before surrendering.

On Tuesday, Hill testified he was acting in self-defense and thought someone was breaking into his home.

Nine of the officers testified, including one who stated police did announce their presence.

Defense attorney Shaka Johnson also testified that the defendant called him to the scene.

Hill has an extensive criminal history with arrests dating back to 2001.