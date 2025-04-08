Record-breaking wrestler at St. Joe's Prep is a multi-sport athlete

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saint Joseph's Prep has produced many well-known athletes throughout the years.

Senior Maxwell Roy is another name now etched in the record books.

As a wrestler, he finished second in the state for heavy weights, recorded over 100 pins, and now holds the record for most wins in school history.

"Even though I may have got 100 pins, there's still more I can do as a wrestler, more I can do as a person in the community, as a leader," Roy said.

Head wrestling coach Jim Savage noticed right away that Roy was special.

"He competed really, really hard. And when you compete really hard, and you have the right training and mindset, a lot of good things happen," Savage said. "In the sport of wrestling, it's all about the journey, it's not the destination. I'm real proud of Max's journey through the sport, how he developed year in and year out."

Roy kept building from his freshman season and will graduate this spring as an All-American.

"My coaches always made sure I kept a level head," Roy said. "You complete one goal, they always tell you there's another one you need to complete."

Ironically enough, it's not even wrestling Roy will compete in at the college level. It's football. A four-star recruit, Roy is off to Ohio State next, playing defensive line for the Buckeyes.

"Going straight from football season right into wrestling, a lot of years I'd win the state championship on a Saturday, and then my first wrestle practice would be on Monday," Roy recalls. "It was difficult, but I think as a young kid, it taught me about time management skills that I needed."

"When your best players are like the hardest working, the kindest, the best teammates, it just makes the group have a different dynamic," assistant football coach Mike Scannapieco said. "I think he set a culture where a lot of kids were drawn to him because of his big, friendly personality. And that combined with his work ethic and his talent, I think kids really saw the right way to do it."