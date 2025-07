Philadelphia's Mayfair Diner up for sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Mayfair Diner, a staple in Northeast Philadelphia for nearly a century, is up for sale.

Action News visited the Mayfair Diner a few years ago for our "Breakfast is on Us" segment.

The classic eatery, just off Frankford Avenue, is now listed on a commercial real estate site as a "fully equipped and actively operating diner."

An asking price was not included.

The owners reportedly plan to keep it open for now.