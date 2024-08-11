'It's just not safe': Mayor pushes back against new bus plan in South Jersey school district

'It's just not safe': Mayor pushes back against new bus plan in South Jersey school district

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A school district in Gloucester County left parents and local authorities stunned over the weekend after announcing it would reduce the number of students eligible for free bus services.

Officials with the Deptford Township School District stated they're also reducing the number of bus stops used for pick-ups and drop-offs.

Now, Mayor Paul Medany is pushing back, saying he and the police department were not involved in creating the new plan.

SuperintendentKevin Kanauss shared the changes in a letter sent out to parents Friday afternoon, just weeks before the start of school.

It described the district's plan to eliminate free bus service for students who live within a certain distance from the school they attend.

Elementary and middle school students who live less than two miles from their school will no longer get free service. It also applies to high school students who live less than two and a half miles away from their school.

Medany says he had several concerns with this, specifically with students' safety.

He told Action News that school leaders did not meet with the mayor's administration or police to discuss safety measures and walking paths.

"Deptford Township on an average day has about 50,000 vehicles pass through," said Medany. "Plus you have distracted driving. A lot of folks are on cellphones."

"We don't think it's safe for kids to walk two miles to school, down highways -- arterial highways -- neighborhoods without curbs and sidewalks. It's just not safe," he added.

Kanauss released the following response to the mayor's concerns:

"The Deptford Township Council and police department were not a part of this decision and plan. I met with individuals from town council last week as a courtesy to inform them of the impending transportation changes, but I accept heavy responsibility of this decision."

He added that any worries with the new bus plan should be brought to him, not the council or police department.

Kanauss initially said that the changes would save the district roughly $1.65 million annually. He said the savings will allow the district to reallocate that money to support "much-needed areas."

That includes security and renovations at schools, maintaining and increasing teaching staff, academic programs, classroom resources, and student support services, according to Kanauss.

Kanauss said the district would offer an annual bus subscription for $365 per student for parents who want their children to be bussed to school.

He said that was about half the cost of what the district currently pays to offer free bus service to each child it transports.

The Deptford Township School District will give a public presentation regarding the changes at the next board of education meeting scheduled for August 20.