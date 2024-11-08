Mazzoni Center honors George Takei next month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In its second annual event, Trekkies will unite to celebrate a trail-blazing star from the hit show as Mazzoni Center honors George Takei next month.

He is widely recognized for his role in the original and iconic "Star Trek" television series.

The star-studded event will focus on his lasting impact on the arts, but also his advocacy for the LGBTQ community.

"I didn't see myself reflected a lot when I was growing up," said Alan Muraoka.

"George was one of the only Asian American faces that was playing a role, both masculine, not emasculated, playing a love interest at times. And that was very rare at TV at the time."

Emmy Award-winning actor Alan Muraoka, of Sesame Street, says Takei became a role model for him throughout his own career.

Stars are speaking out about Takei's impact both on and off the screen ahead of the upcoming benefit show that will be hosted by journalist Soledad O'Brien.

Takei built a career as an actor and social justice advocate that spanned decades on television, film and the Broadway stage.

Since publicly coming out in 2005, he has also become a prominent figure in the LGBTQ community. He's served as a spokesperson for the Human Rights campaign's "Coming Out Project."

"The work that Mazzoni is doing to create a safe space, a space where people are seen, assisted empowered, inspired is everything in this day and age. And George is a perfect face and representation of that very reality," said actress Dawnn Lewis.

The star-studded event takes place on November 18 at Marian Anderson Hall in Philadelphia.