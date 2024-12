Collingdale row home suffers bad damage during 2-alarm fire

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A three story row home in Delaware County was badly damaged during a house fire Monday morning.

The Action Cam was at the scene along McDade Boulevard in Collingdale.

Officials say the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. and it quickly reached two alarms.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control about an hour later.

No injuries have been reported.