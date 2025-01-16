Meet the new star portraying Michael Jackson in 'MJ: The Musical'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On stage right now at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia is four-time Tony Award-winner "MJ The Musical."

It features a soundtrack of Michael Jackson's greatest hits.

This is the musical's first national tour, and we went backstage to meet the newest star to step into the legendary role of "The King of Pop."

With the drop of the beat and the tip of that iconic black fedora, Jordan Markus is making his debut in the title role of "MJ."

"It's truly a dream come true for me," Markus says. "I say that all the time, but little me is going crazy every time I step into this costume, these loafers, and get to walk out on stage and portray my musical hero."

Like millions of people across the world, Markus grew up mesmerized by Michael Jackson.

"I would stand in front of whatever screen I could, find a video of his and just dance in front of it for hours," he recalls. "I'm glad to have this full-circle moment being in this show."

Markus has been touring with "MJ: The Musical" since it hit the road in 2023.

And now, the singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer gets to own the role he was born to play.

He shows us all of the iconic costumes, designed by the legendary Paul Tazewell, from the "Thriller" leather jacket to the "Beat It" bomber to the bedazzled Billie Jean ensemble.

"Every night, when the glove comes on, I mean, that's the energy," he says. "It's the energy that is the most 'Michael' you can get. It's one of my favorite parts of the show."

"MJ: The Musical" is on stage at the Academy of Music through Sunday, January 19.

Click here for details.