Members of Philadelphia union DC33 to begin voting on new contract Monday

By 6abc Digital Staff
Friday, July 11, 2025 8:52PM
Members of AFSCME District Council 33, the union representing blue-collar workers for the city of Philadelphia, will begin to vote on their new contract agreement starting Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of AFSCME District Council 33, the union representing blue-collar workers for the city of Philadelphia, will begin to vote on their new contract agreement starting Monday.

If they don't approve it, leaders will have to go back to the drawing board.

The union went on strike last week, and ended with a tentative agreement with the city just as the walkout was beginning its ninth day.

The deal includes a three percent wage increase each year for three years.

There's also a $1,500 bonus in the first year.

The union's president expressed disappointment in the deal.

"We did the best we could with the circumstances we had in front of us," union President Greg Boulware told reporters in brief remarks Wednesday morning.

Members will cast votes through next Sunday, July 20.

Those votes will be counted on Monday, July 21, and we'll know the results the same day.

