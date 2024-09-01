According to police, the victims say they were outside an Airbnb house party when a gunman came up and fired at least 16 shots.

Two men injured after shooting outside house party in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are in the hospital after a shooting outside of a house party in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on the 3100 block of North Judson Street.

According to police, the victims say they were standing outside an Airbnb house party when a gunman came up and fired at least 16 shots.

The two men were struck at least once. They were taken to the hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.