Arrest made in murder of Cherry Hill, NJ veterinarian

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, veterinarian.

On Friday, authorities announced murder charges against 27-year-old Cristian Custodio-Aquino, of Portland, Oregon, in connection with the death of Dr. Michael Anthony.

Anthony, 45, was found dead outside a home on Sharrowvale Road back on December 10, 2024. Investigators say he sustained multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Action News, a video shows the victim walking outside the home around 5:24 a.m. on the morning of the murder. The video then reportedly captures screaming at 5:53 a.m.

Investigators say a vehicle was seen arriving and leaving the home.

According to a criminal complaint, officers found prescription glasses at the scene, which were allegedly tied to a purchase by Custodio-Aquino in Washington State.

Detectives say Custodio-Aquino had been acquainted with the victim and drove a black sedan. The vehicle matched the description of the one caught on video, officials said.

"Detectives further learned that the vehicle was in Pennsylvania on December 10th, approximately one hour after the screaming recorded in video. On December 11th, the vehicle was detected in Florida and then in Alabama and Texas," the complaint said.

Custodio-Aquino was taken into custody on February 11, 2025, in Fresno, California by the U.S. Marshals.

He remains in custody until his extradition back to New Jersey.