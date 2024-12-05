Michael Bogue and Katrina Fabio have both been arrested and charged, according to police.

2 charged in connection with assault of homeowner in Middle Twp., New Jersey

MIDDLE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police have charged two people in connection with the assault of homeowner last week in Middle Township, Cape May County.

On Friday, Middle Township Police Department said its Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect and made an arrest, but did not release that person's name at the time.

Officials have now said they arrested and charged Michael Bogue, a 33-year-old man from Marcus Hook, Delaware County.

34-year-old Katrina Fabio, of Middle Township, was also arrested and charged with Hindering.

The victim, Mike O'Neill, suffered a head injury.

Surveillance video shows O'Neill leaving for work around 4:45 a.m. last Tuesday when a man outside his house attacked him with a metal thermos.

O'Neill was able to snap a photo of the suspect before the attack.

PICTURED: Middle Township police are searching for this man who is wanted for assaulting Mike O'Neill outside his home on Nov. 26, 2024.

O'Neill was treated and released from the hospital.

"I'm fortunate," he told Action News after the attack. "I'm fortunate to be able to sit here tonight and give my story."