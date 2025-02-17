Investigators say the suspect is the ex-boyfriend of a woman who recently began an online relationship with one of the victims

Michigan man allegedly drove over 700 miles to Bensalem Twp., Pa., with 'murderous intentions'

Police announce an arrest on Monday, one week after a man allegedly drove from Michigan to Pennsylvania with murderous intentions.

Police announce an arrest on Monday, one week after a man allegedly drove from Michigan to Pennsylvania with murderous intentions.

Police announce an arrest on Monday, one week after a man allegedly drove from Michigan to Pennsylvania with murderous intentions.

Police announce an arrest on Monday, one week after a man allegedly drove from Michigan to Pennsylvania with murderous intentions.

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A man from Michigan has been arrested and charged after police say he drove more than 700 miles to start the fire in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania.

Harrison Jones, 21, has been charged with six counts of attempted homicide and arson.

Harrison Jones, 21, has been charged with six counts of attempted homicide and arson. Bensalem Police

Bensalem Police held a news conference on Monday to announce Jones' arrest one week after a fire destroyed a home in the 5200 block of Merganser Way in Bucks County.

"He drove over 730 miles -- 11 hours -- to do what he did and drove directly back home," William McVay, Director of Public Safety

Six people were injured in the blaze, including three people who had to jump from an upstairs window to escape the flames.

"This family was extremely lucky to survive this. It is clear to us that Mr. Jones had murderous intentions," McVay said.

Police and fire were called to a home on February 10 around 5 a.m. Video from the scene shows the intense flames.

Police announce an arrest on Monday, one week after a man allegedly drove from Michigan to Pennsylvania with murderous intentions.

Nearby surveillance cameras were able to track the suspect's movements before and after the flames were ignited at the home of the unsuspecting family.

Police say surveillance also helped them track the license plate number, which they say is registered in Michigan.

Surveillance cameras were able to track a suspect's movements before and after flames were ignited at the home of an unsuspecting family.

"He was also the ex-boyfriend of a 21-year-old female who recently engaged in an online relationship with a 22-year-old son at the Merganser Way residence," McVay explained.

Officials say the family's two dogs died in the fire. All six victims, who are all adults, were transported for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Jones is still in custody in Michigan. Officials say he will be extradited in the coming days.

