6 injured in house fire in Bensalem, Bucks County

Three people jumped from an upstairs window to escape the flames.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Six people are recovering after a fire destroyed a home in Bucks County.

Video shows the flames that tore through the home on the 5200 block of Merganser Way around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Officials said there were working smoke detectors in the home.

All six victims were treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.