WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Middle Thoroughfare Bridge in Wildwood Crest closed due to motor failure

Mayor Don Cabrera posted on Facebook that there is a motor failure on the bridge, and it can not be repaired.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, August 18, 2024 3:31PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

WILDWOOD CREST, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A big issue for people at or going to the Jersey Shore.

The Middle Thoroughfare Bridge in Wildwood Crest, Cape May County is closed.

Mayor Don Cabrera posted on Facebook that there is a motor failure on the bridge, and it can not be repaired.

There is no timeline on reopening at this time.

It could be an extended period of time.

If you plan to travel south toward Cape May, Lower Township, or Garden State Parkway - or north into Lower Township and Wildwood Crest - you will need to take an alternate route.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW