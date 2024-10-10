Millions of infant swings recalled after deaths of 5 babies | Here's what you need to know

Millions of infant swings have been recalled after the deaths of five babies. We're talking about the popular Fisher-Price baby product called the Snuga Swing.

Federal safety officials warn it poses a suffocation hazard. The babies who lost their lives range in age from just one- to three-months-old.

"We want consumers to know if they have one of these, or they know someone with these, act quickly," said Patty Davis of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Fisher-Price is recalling more than two million Snuga Swings.

"The issue here is that it has a headrest and a back support that is cushiony, and infants can suffocate in it," said Davis.

And the CPSC says the babies who died had fallen asleep in the swings.

"Anything that has an incline, no matter what the incline is. That's not a place where you want to put your infant to sleep because it's dangerous. They can suffocate," said Davis.

But there is a fix.

"You need to get rid of the backrest and the headrest. Take them off, throw them out, contact Fisher-Price, you'll get some money for it," said Davis.

Make sure you never let your infant fall asleep in the swing. Even a quick nap can have tragic consequences.

Babies should only sleep in a play yard, bassinet, or crib on a flat surface, and you should never add anything to their sleep space: no blankets or stuffed animals.

You can call Fisher-Price at 1-855-853-6224.

Also today, Consumer Reports is calling for a national ban of sit-in baby walkers, which are already banned in Canada. CR joins the American Academy of Pediatrics on recommending the ban. Both say they pose significant safety risks due to falls.

To note, these are different from push walkers and stationary activity centers.