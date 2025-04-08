New chaperone policy in effect at Cherry Hill Mall in Camden County, New Jersey

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Tuesday, April 8, 2025 9:51AM
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A new chaperone policy is now in effect at Cherry Hill Mall in Camden County, New Jersey.

Visitors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 21 years or older on Saturdays after 4 p.m.

Teens who work at the mall must show proof of employment.

Those who do not comply will be asked to leave the property or could face charges of trespassing.

This is a permanent shift to the policy for the mall, which had enforced similar rules on the day after Christmas since 2018.

