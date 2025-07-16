Grandmother gives miracle baby fighting chance after daughter's murder in Lansdowne

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- While Tylicia Bell grieves the tragic loss of her 19-year-old daughter, she said she needs to be strong for her granddaughter.

She was born on November 14, 2024, at just 4 lbs.

"When I first set eyes on her in the NICU, I just knew that she's her miracle," said Tylicia.

Now, eight months later, weighing 19 pounds, she's living up to her name: Tanyiah Miracle Bell.

"I knew that God left me something because I lost my only child," said Tylicia.

That same November day, Tylicia's 19-year-old daughter - Tanyiah Bell - died after Lansdowne police said her boyfriend, Kaiheem Williams, shot her in their apartment when she was 8 months pregnant.

Doctors were able to save Miracle.

"When Tanyiah got to the hospital, they got Miracle out within 5 minutes. When they pulled her out, she was gray," said Tylicia. "They did CPR on her for 25 minutes, and they were able to get a heartbeat."

But every day is a battle for this baby as she receives treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"She's a true fighter," said Tylicia. "Everything she's been through, we've gotten through. She's been fighting through it, and we've been right by her side every step of her way."

Tylicia said Miracle suffered a severe brain injury due to low oxygen at birth. She also has cerebral palsy and a tracheostomy tube for breathing, among other issues.

"She may never be able to walk. She can't blink. She can't smile. She can't react to us, but the doctors did say she has perfect eyes and perfect ears, so I know she sees the love, hears the love," said Tylicia.

Tylicia prays round the clock love and care will help her grandchild thrive, so they can carry out the plans Tanyiah had for her.

"She looks just like her," said Tylicia. "I feel like I'm raising my daughter all over again."

But even at just months old, she's defying the odds, proving she is nothing short of a miracle.

"I wish my daughter was here to see this, but I know she's watching over us and is like, 'Mom, you got this.'"

Miracle is battling an infection at the hospital, but Tylicia hopes to bring her home within the next two months. She needs specialized medical equipment, a larger vehicle, home modifications, 24/7 care and more.

Tylicia is raising funds to help meet her needs and truly appreciates all of the support from the community.

Williams, 19, faces charges of murder, attempted murder and other related offenses. He's due back in court on July 22.