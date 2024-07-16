The property, which ushered in a Strip megaresort development boom when it opened in 1989, is set to close on July 17.

Mirage casino in Las Vegas has $100,000 left to give away before closing for good

LAS VEGAS -- The Mirage in Las Vegas will soon close its doors for good, but there's still plenty of time for you to win big.

The casino is guaranteeing a final $100,000 in cash winnings on Tuesday.

The 3,000-room property was known for its 40-foot volcano, a dolphin habitat, the former home of Siegfried & Roy and their white tigers, and was even featured in the 1997 comedy "Vegas Vacation."

In its closing days, people have had a chance to win over $1.6 million in unclaimed progressive jackpots from slot machines and table games. Nevada law says progressive jackpots are an obligation to players and any remaining funds must be paid out before a casino closes.

The casino property is set to be transformed into a new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which is scheduled to open in 2027.