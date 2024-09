The day Action News changed its anthem

The Mix of '96 - The time that Action News thought it could improve its iconic theme music... and what went wrong...

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- In September 1996 Action News made a bold decision to update its theme music.

"Move Closer To You World My Friend" had been the iconic theme music for decades.

We thought we could make it better.

We were wrong.

This is the story of "The Mix of '96."