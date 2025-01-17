What's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2025?

Here's what to know before you head out on January 20.

The team at the King Institute is working to provide the most definitive collection of MLK's work and ideas as his legacy is regularly flattened into his famous 'I Have a Dream' speech and his quotes are cherry picked.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrates the birthday of civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He was assassinated four years later.

The holiday always falls on the third Monday in January. This year, it occurs on Monday, Jan. 20, the same day as the presidential inauguration. Since MLK Jr. Day is a federal holiday, government agencies, banks and many corporate offices will be closed for the day.

Here's what's open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

What's closed on MLK Day 2025

Government agencies

Nonessential government offices, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, public libraries and city offices, will be closed. State and federal courthouses will also be closed. Public schools and school districts will be closed, as well. Be sure to check ahead for local guidelines.

Postal services

The United States Postal Service will be closed Monday, so there will be no regular mail deliveries. Other delivery services, including United Parcel Service and FedEx, will be operating. Though FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy will have modified services.

Financial services

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are closed Monday. It's a banking holiday, so most banks will not be open. However, ATMs and online banking services will be available.

What's open on MLK Day 2025

Most grocery stores, restaurant chains, and major retail stores will be open on Jan. 20 with standard store hours. This includes Costco, Target, and Walmart, among others.

