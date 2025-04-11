Molto Bene! Ravioli Co. producing prolific amounts of pasta

Andy Polhemus turned his passion for pasta into a business. Since its inception, Molto Bene! Ravioli Co. has grown from a food truck to farmer's markets and a brick and mortar shop on Frankfurt Avenue.

Andy's love for pasta can be traced to his Italian American roots, growing up in a family that made pasta by hand and took a lot of pride in the family gravy. Now, Andy has his own recipes including sauces, soups, raviolis and his signature meatballs.

The business still operates out of the food truck serving events, but he also packages the menu for easy pickup at the store. Along with his staple items he produces a ravioli of the month and sells his homemade ricotta cheese used in the ravioli. The shop is curated with imported dry pastas, olive oils, coffee and more specialty items to fill out an Italian dinner at home.

2303 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125