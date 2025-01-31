Montgomery County inmate among 2 charged in murder-for-hire plot of ex-girlfriend

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Norristown man and an inmate at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility have both been charged in a murder-for-hire plot.

Investigators say 22-year-old Zunir Wilson-Walker had an Instagram account created while behind bars. The post allegedly offered $15,000, a car and a Cartier watch for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.

The investigation began on November 25, 2024, while detectives were investigating the misuse of the inmate telephone system.

On November 9, 2024, authorities say Wilson-Walker was caught on a recorded line asking Jadan Uriah Jones, 20, of Norristown, to create the fake Instagram account, along with a "story" proposing the murder plot.

During the call, it's alleged that Wilson-Walker told Jones to create the account under the name "walkdownmontt." A search warrant later revealed the account was tied to Jones' cellphone number, investigators said.

Prosecutors say the Instagram post included details about where the woman would be, and when, as well as her home address and other identifying information.

Both suspects were charged with criminal solicitation of murder, conspiracy to murder and other related offenses.

Wilson-Walker was arraigned on Tuesday. His bail was set at $500,077 cash.

Jones was arraigned on Wednesday with bail set at $99,000 cash.

