Popular Victus Torpedo bats, made in Montgomery County, in high demand | Here's how it works

Opening weekend of the MLB season was buzzing about one surprising star: torpedo bats. Who knew they were made right here in the Delaware Valley?

Opening weekend of the MLB season was buzzing about one surprising star: torpedo bats. Who knew they were made right here in the Delaware Valley?

Opening weekend of the MLB season was buzzing about one surprising star: torpedo bats. Who knew they were made right here in the Delaware Valley?

Opening weekend of the MLB season was buzzing about one surprising star: torpedo bats. Who knew they were made right here in the Delaware Valley?

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Opening weekend of the MLB season and all the buzz was about one surprising star: torpedo bats. But who knew they were made right here in the Delaware Valley?

Victus Sports in King of Prussia whips up the bat, which the MLB says is legal.

The bat, shaped more like an upside-down bowling pin, adds more wood to the sweet spot, boosting power to that area.

Opening weekend of the MLB season was buzzing about one surprising star: torpedo bats. Who knew they were made right here in the Delaware Valley?

Victus co-founder, Jared Smith says a couple players started using the torpedo bats last season, but orders skyrocketed after the Yankees tied an MLB record for home runs in their opening three-game series.

"Different guys have tried it so far, but really it just took off after last Saturday -- after the Yankees hit those nine home runs," said Smith.

Phillies third baseman, Alec Bohm used one in a game. Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh have also requested them.

RELATED: Victus Sports in King of Prussia makes bats for Bryce Harper, other stars playing in World Series

Here's how the torpedo bat works and why it's so popular.

"So the main difference with the torpedo bat is we'll take that extra mass that's down here at the end of the bat and we'll transfer it to where the player is typically going to make the most contact and where they're going to see the performance the most. So for us, in a traditional bat, the sweet spot might be more in this area in a wood bat, and what we're able to do with reshaping it as a torpedo is going to transfer that sweet spot more down to here," said Smith.

He says many of the pros are reaching out to get their custom orders.

What's pretty incredible about this company is that the founders started this business out of a friend's garage 14 years ago. Now they're cracking out hundreds of bats a day.