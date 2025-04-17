Montgomery County SPCA caring for 6 dogs abandoned behind shopping complex

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Cheltenham Township are looking for whoever is responsible for abandoning six dogs in cages in a shopping center.

Cheltenham Township police said they made the discovery around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday behind a shopping center in the 2400 block of Shoppers Lane.

Officers found the dogs in two small cages - five pups together in one, and their dad in the other. The officers brought the animals to the Montgomery County SPCA in Conshohocken.

"When they arrived, they literally smelled like sewage, like a drainage field, and it was really sad," Christiana Young, the shelter manager at the SPCA, told Action News on Wednesday afternoon.

Tracie Graham, the SPCA's interim executive director, said, "All of these puppies were underweight. They were covered in feces and urine. They are stunted, which means that their bodies are rather small for the age of the dog."

All six Australian cattle dogs, who have now been named after flowers, are being cared for by volunteers at the SPCA.

Meanwhile, detectives with the Cheltenham Township Police Department are working with the SPCA's Humane Society Police Officers to determine who is responsible for the abandonment and neglect of these animals.

Graham said in the past year, Montgomery County has seen a large increase in the stray animal population.

"I don't know if the economy is playing a role in that, or if you know housing costs and landlord prohibitions are playing a role in it, but we've definitely seen an increase," Graham said.

Officials are now pleading for the public's help to find out who is responsible for this case. Graham said they want to ensure whoever owns these animals doesn't have any other dogs in their possession.

Graham questioned, "Who had these dogs in their care? Why were they so filthy? Why are they underweight?"

"There is absolutely no reason to just abandon animals in a parking lot. There are shelters. There are other options," Graham added.

In Pennsylvania, abandoning an animal is a crime punishable by either a fine or prison time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheltenham Police at (215) 885-1600, ext. 499, or via their anonymous tip line, (215) 885-1600, ext. 777.

Tips may also be sent via email to PoliceTips@CheltenhamPA.gov or online by visiting Cheltenhampa.gov/Police and clicking on Anonymous Crime Tips.

The SPCA said the abandoned dogs will be available for adoption once they are back to full health.