New traffic pattern in Montgomery Township perplexes some neighbors

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A new traffic calming technique installed in Montgomery Township has neighbors a little perplexed.

Solid, squiggly lines were painted on Grays Lane on Friday morning. Police say it was in response to residents' complaints of speeding drivers on the residential street. Neighbors say the road is used as a cut-through.

"I literally came home and somebody said it was there. I had to go drive down and say, 'Why?'" said Kevin Donovan of Lansdale.

"Why zig-zaggy lines? People are still going to go straight up the hill and straight down the hill, so I don't get it," Donovan added.

While some residents are skeptical, others are on board.

"With all the school stops and people walking and animals crossing, it's always very dangerous," said Joe Albanese of Montgomeryville. "I thought it looked a little crazy when I saw the guys do it this morning, but it makes sense to me because folks are always going way too fast down Grays Lane."

Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Annette Long said the township considered speed bumps, but those were ruled out due to the grade of the road.

Police radar has also previously been set up in the area, and neighbors said officers have been stationed in the area to catch speeders, but they can't be there all the time.

"There's a lot of different things that we've tried that just hasn't worked, so this is the next thing. Our engineers, our experts have said, 'Let's give this a try to see what happens,'" Long said.

The supervisor acknowledged residents' surprise and even the humor some have brought to the situation.

"Yes, it looks like somebody just drawing lines went off the road and did their own thing, but it's not what is happening. There actually is a plan for what's going on here," said Long.

For now, reflective cones and signage are helping drivers get acclimated. Long says soon chicanes, or delineators, will be installed on the road to further help drivers navigate the new traffic pattern.

Residents were divided, but no matter how you feel, the unique project has the community talking. Township leaders hope the conversation leads to a safer street.

"The health, safety and welfare of the community and our residents, that's our number one priority," Long said.