Moorestown man arrested, charged for child porn

Friday, April 25, 2025 6:04PM
MORRESTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Moorestown man has been arrested and charged for child porn.

Kevin T. Kramarski, 28, was taken into custody on Wednesday and is being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, according to the prosecutor's office.

Kevin Kramarski
He is expected to have a detention hearing next week.

Kramarski is accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Officials say multiple electronic devices were seized from his home during a search warrant and will be analyzed by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office's high-tech crimes unit.

They then plan to present the charges to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

