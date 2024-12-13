Morgan Wallen pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges in chair throwing incident

NASHVILLE -- Morgan Wallen pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for throwing a chair off the sixth-floor roof of a Nashville bar earlier this year.

The "Last Night" singer, 31, appeared Thursday in Davidson County Circuit Court in Nashville and, according to a statement from his attorney, Worrick Robinson IV, "entered a conditional plea pursuant to Tennessee's Diversion Statute that does not result in a conviction."

"The plea agreement with the Office of the District Attorney requires Mr. Wallen to spend 7 days at a DUI Education Center, be on probation for 2 years - one year for each of the misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment - pay a $350 fine and court fees," Robinson continued. "Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement."

Robinson added that Wallen "has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved" and "remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation."

In April, Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville on counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Court documents obtained by ABC News at the time state that officers standing outside of Chief's Bar on Broadway "witnessed a chair come from above and hit Broadway." The documents state "the chair was approximately three feet away from two officers."

The documents state that after investigating the incident, "Cameras show the defendant lunging and throwing an object over the roof. It then showed an object flying off the roof."

"Officers arrested the defendant with three counts of reckless endangerment for two officers being in the vicinity and the danger to the public," according to court documents. "Additionally, he was charged with disorderly conduct as he created a hazardous condition by an act that served no legitimate purpose."

Wallen placed others "in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury" with his alleged actions," the documents stated. No injuries were reported following the incident.

Following the incident, the Metro Nashville Police Department shared in a post on X that Wallen was booked on 3 counts of felony reckless endangerment and 1 count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Wallen took to his X account later that month to address the incident for the first time.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," he wrote at the time. "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change."