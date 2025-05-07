REAL ID rush sparks scam surge: What you should know

REAL ID rush sparks scam surge: What you should know

REAL ID rush sparks scam surge: What you should know

REAL ID rush sparks scam surge: What you should know

REAL ID rush sparks scam surge: What you should know

As millions of Americans race to get their REAL IDs, we have a warning about scams that are on the rise.

According to IDScan.net, as of the end of April, New Jersey has the lowest compliance rate in the nation, with just 17% of residents in the Garden State REAL ID compliant.

In Pennsylvania, that number is 26%.

MORE | Travelers with no REAL ID can fly for now, but with likely extra steps, Homeland Security chief says

Jimmy Roussel, with IDScan.net, said criminals are taking advantage of those rushing to get their new form of identification.

"I think the real challenge is going to be the transition. Starting May 7th, they're going to be a whole lot of people showing up at TSA checkpoints and don't realize that they are not compliant," said Jimmy Roussel with IDScan.net.

A day before the May 7 deadline, travelers who haven't obtained a REAL ID received assurances from the head of Homeland Security that they will be able to fly after additional identity checks.

Kristi Noem told a congressional panel that 81% of travelers already have IDs that comply with the REAL ID requirements. She said security checkpoints will also be accepting passports and tribal identification when the deadline hits Wednesday.

Those who still lack an identification that complies with the REAL ID law "may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step," Noem said.

But that still won't stop people from trying to take advantage.

"I've seen scams via text messaging, emails, even malicious websites," added Brian Ledbetter with GuidePoint Security.

And even RoboCalls.

"They act like they're part of the DMV or representing the government trying to solicit personal information and financial information," said Ledbetter.

An example is an email with the subject line - "DMV Urgent Action Required." The message claims "Your REAL ID application is incomplete and asks you to verify your identity within 24 hours to avoid cancellation."

The link to verify takes users to a spoofed website, asking for their sensitive, personal information to steal their identity.

"The government isn't going to send you a text message. They're not going to email you about it," said Ledbetter. "No government agencies are ever going to text or email you about getting a REAL ID license."

So don't respond to unsolicited emails, text messages, phone calls, or social media posts that claim to provide a REAL ID application or that claim to get a REAL ID for you.

Also, as the transition takes place, be extra vigilant about checking your credit reports.

"Almost all the fraudulent IDs we see also include REAL ID marks in them today," added Roussel.

Criminals can use those IDs to do all kinds of things, take out loans in your name, buy a cell phone even rent an apartment or car.

To get your REAL ID, you need to go through your state's driver's license commission. Click here for information about Pennsylvania. Click here for information on REAL ID in New Jersey. And here for information on REAL ID in Delaware.

And a reminder - all three states in our area do use a form of the gold star symbol on their REAL IDs.