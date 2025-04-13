Mother and daughter dead in Trenton double homicide

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- According to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office, Trenton police were called to the 300 block of west state street at 10:30 a.m., Saturday morning

Officers on scene found a 13-year- old girl in a third floor bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials also found a 40-year-old woman, the girl's mother, who had also been shot.

Police found her on the stairs leading up to the third floor.

For hours State Street remained closed and with a number police on scene.

Investigators searched a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee on the property which is parked in a lot next to the home.

The door to the home remains open, inside you can see a colorful balloon display indicating the family just celebrated something special.

Both the mother and daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said a person of interest has been detained but on unrelated charges.

The investigation remains ongoing, no arrests have been made.