Motorcyclist killed after being hit by stolen vehicle in Mantua; driver in custody

Saturday, July 5, 2025 2:36PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the driver of a stolen vehicle is in custody after a fatal crash early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at Belmont and Westminster streets in the city's Mantua section.

Investigators tell Action News the driver was speeding in a stolen Camaro when he crashed into the motorcycle.

The 47-year-old motorcyclist was killed at the scene.

A passenger inside the Camaro was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released.

