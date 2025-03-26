Woman accused of abusing several young children at her home daycare in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Mt. Laurel woman is facing more charges after being accused of child abuse at her home daycare in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Danielle Ingraham was charged earlier this month with abusing two children she watched in her home, but is now accused of mistreating four additional children under her care, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday.

Danielle Ingraham

Ingraham was charged on March 20 with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of cruelty to a child under her care.

She surrendered to police and was released after her first appearance in court. The case is now being prepared to be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment, prosecutors say.

The new charges allege that Ingraham caused injuries to a 5-month-old's head, eyes and wrists that required hospitalization. She is also accused of shaking a 7-month-old child, injuring the cheek of a 10-month-old child, as well as causing visible injuries to the face and back of a 13-month-old child.

Ingraham has been charged with allegedly abusing six children in total, according to officials.

Officials said the investigation began after an infant was taken to a pediatrician for treatment of a bruised eye after allegedly being picked up from Ingraham's home. Investigators say Ingraham is accused of slapping the infant, as well as a toddler she had been caring for in her home.

Anyone with information on the case or Ingraham is asked to contact the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office or the Mt. Laurel Police Department.