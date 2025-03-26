24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman accused of abusing several young children at her home daycare in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 26, 2025 4:44PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Mt. Laurel woman is facing more charges after being accused of child abuse at her home daycare in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Danielle Ingraham was charged earlier this month with abusing two children she watched in her home, but is now accused of mistreating four additional children under her care, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday.

Danielle Ingraham
Danielle Ingraham

Ingraham was charged on March 20 with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of cruelty to a child under her care.

She surrendered to police and was released after her first appearance in court. The case is now being prepared to be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment, prosecutors say.

The new charges allege that Ingraham caused injuries to a 5-month-old's head, eyes and wrists that required hospitalization. She is also accused of shaking a 7-month-old child, injuring the cheek of a 10-month-old child, as well as causing visible injuries to the face and back of a 13-month-old child.

Ingraham has been charged with allegedly abusing six children in total, according to officials.

Officials said the investigation began after an infant was taken to a pediatrician for treatment of a bruised eye after allegedly being picked up from Ingraham's home. Investigators say Ingraham is accused of slapping the infant, as well as a toddler she had been caring for in her home.

Anyone with information on the case or Ingraham is asked to contact the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office or the Mt. Laurel Police Department.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW