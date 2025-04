Move-in Affordability Plan introduced to Philadelphia City Council in effort to ease housing costs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Help easing housing costs in Philadelphia could be on the way.

Councilmember Rue Landau announced her "Move-in Affordability Plan" at a news conference on Monday morning.

City Council is considering new legislation right now aimed at reducing the financial burden on renters.

Officials say Philadelphia renters face too many barriers when trying to secure housing.

The plan would cap costly rental application fees and allow renters to pay security deposits in installments.