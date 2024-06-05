Multi-platinum rapper Ice Spice bringing Y2K! World Tour to the Met Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multi-platinum selling and Grammy-nominated rapper Ice Spice is bringing her first-ever world tour to Philadelphia this summer.
The Y2K! World Tour will be making a stop at the Met Philadelphia on Friday, August 2.
Presale tickets are on sale for Citi cardmembers beginning at 1:00 p.m on June 5. An artist presale will begin Thursday, June 6 at 8:00 a.m.
General ticket sales will begin Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at IceSpiceMusic.com.
VIP packages, which include a general admission ticket, meet & greet and more, will also be available.
In addition to the tour, Ice Spice announced her long-awaited debut album, "Y2K" will be released on July 26.