Multi-platinum rapper Ice Spice bringing Y2K! World Tour to the Met Philadelphia

FILE - Ice Spice introduces a performance by Doja Cat during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multi-platinum selling and Grammy-nominated rapper Ice Spice is bringing her first-ever world tour to Philadelphia this summer.

The Y2K! World Tour will be making a stop at the Met Philadelphia on Friday, August 2.

Presale tickets are on sale for Citi cardmembers beginning at 1:00 p.m on June 5. An artist presale will begin Thursday, June 6 at 8:00 a.m.

General ticket sales will begin Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at IceSpiceMusic.com.

VIP packages, which include a general admission ticket, meet & greet and more, will also be available.

In addition to the tour, Ice Spice announced her long-awaited debut album, "Y2K" will be released on July 26.