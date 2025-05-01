24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, May 1, 2025 10:31AM
2 injured after drive-by shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Parkside section injured a man and a woman.

The gunfire erupted on 43rd Street, near Pennsgrove Street, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A 54-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and is hospitalized in stable condition.

A 38-year-old man was hit in the abdomen and is hospitalized in critical condition.

A police real-time crime camera shows the gunfire came from a gray Dodge Durango with one headlight out.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.

