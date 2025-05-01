2 injured after drive-by shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Parkside section injured a man and a woman.
The gunfire erupted on 43rd Street, near Pennsgrove Street, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
A 54-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and is hospitalized in stable condition.
A 38-year-old man was hit in the abdomen and is hospitalized in critical condition.
A police real-time crime camera shows the gunfire came from a gray Dodge Durango with one headlight out.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.